FREE WATERSPORTS lessons such as surfing, paddling and canoeing are to be taught from this weekend on the beaches of Orihuela Costa.

The City Council has launched ‘The Winter Beach’ events program for the fifth time, with a focus on family lessons on Sundays.

FREE WATERSPORTS LESSONS: Councillors present the Winter Beach program on Orihuela Costa

The two beaches hosting lessons from this Saturday, March 27, are Cala Cerrada and in La Caleta in the popular Cabo Roig area.

Some 33 aquatic activities and sports will be scheduled by the Beaches and Youth councils throughout the coming months.

Luisa Boné, local Beaches councilor, proclaimed “we are back again this spring, taking advantage of the magnificent climate of our area, with the aim of de-seasonalising the calendar.”

On Saturdays throughout April, surfing can be practiced in Cala Cerrada, with beginners and intermediates being encouraged, as well as children from 6 years of age.

It is essential that users should bring a wetsuit.

Every weekend from March 27 to June 13, paddle surfing and canoeing can be enjoyed from 11am in La Caleta.

Activities are aimed at adults and children over 8 years old, with a wetsuit being a necessity.

Councilor for Youth, Mar Ezcurra, confirmed, “The activities are free and will be promoted every week via our Facebook site. “

The Yoga and Pilates activities originally planned for weekends at La Caleta are postponed until a new date due to restrictions.

OTHER LOCAL NEWS: Beaches popular with expats to open with lifeguards over Easter on Spain’s Orihuela Costa