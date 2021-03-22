Surfing The top surfer died in a lightning strike in El Salvador

Katherine Diaz, 22, was preparing for the Tokyo Olympics qualifier.

El Salvador top surfer Katherine Diaz is dead. The matter was confirmed by the country’s sports federation on Saturday.

Diaz, 22, had been training near his home in El Tunco on Friday when he was struck by lightning. An attempt was made to revive him on the beach without success. According to press reports, the weather had changed rapidly.

Diaz was preparing for the Tokyo Olympic qualifiers in El Salvador in May, says The Guardian.

“The great athlete who has represented our country has left us. See you soon, fighter. El Salvador is grieving, ”the country’s surfboard association said in a statement.

The International Surfboard Federation also expressed its condolences.

“Katherine was the global ambassador for the sport, showing the joy and energy that makes surfing so special and dear to us,” a Facebook release states.