Surfing | The most exciting competition venue of the Olympics is located an extreme flight away in the “wall of skulls”

Four-time Finnish surfing champion Juho Mikkonen says Teahupo’o is a unique place. The waves in the race waters are even described as life-threatening.

Turquoise the sea, colorful coral reefs and even life-threatening waves create a spectacular, but demanding setting for surfing, or surfing, at the Paris Olympics.

Located in the middle of the Pacific Ocean in Tahiti, Teahupo’o is one of the most prestigious and unique surfing spots in the world. The journey to Paris is more than 15,000 kilometers.

“Aalto is really challenging, really dangerous and big – certainly one of the most challenging in the world”, four-time Finnish surfing champion Juho Mikkonen tells.

“The bottom of the sea makes the wave such that even though its size grows really big, it keeps getting thicker and rounder, in a way stronger.”

Competition waters the coral bed is shaped by fresh water flowing from the mountains and accelerates wave energy when big waves hit, Finnish Surfing Association analyze.

It causes a sharp increase in the height and speed of each wave.

“You can get really big tubes there,” says Mikkonen, who sits on the board of the Surfboard Association, referring to surfing inside the wave.

“In a way, it’s the coolest thing you can experience and do when you go inside the wave. Tahiti offers one of the most beautiful places in the world for that.”

During the Olympics, the surfers will stay on a cruise ship called Aranui 5, which is a combination of passenger and cargo ship.

The gym used by the athletes has a view of Aranui 5’s cargo deck.

Athletes are usually accommodated in the Olympic village during the five ring races, but Tahiti is also an exception in this respect.

Accommodation has been arranged for surfers from a cruise ship called Aranui 5, which is a so-called cargo liner, i.e. a combination of passenger and cargo ship.

The 126-meter-long vessel is owned by an American NBC’s including 103 cabins, a restaurant, four bars, two meeting rooms and a lounge, a library and a ballroom.

The floating competition village is anchored in Vairao Bay, where the Olympic Games are held websites including about a 20-minute journey to the competition venue.

of the Games the main place Paris is located 16 hours and 26 minutes by plane from Papeete on the northwest coast of Tahiti.

The airline Air Tahiti Nui has flown the world’s longest domestic flight on the route, Flightradar24– service tells. The distance is gigantic, but the unique conditions are worth all the effort.

Juho Mikkonen believes that the organizers were looking for exactly that.

“They wanted to show surfing in the destination, which makes it really interesting for people who don’t necessarily understand surfing that much.”

The iconic Olympic rings adorn the cover of the Aranui 5. For the use of surfers participating in the competitions, there are, among other things, sun loungers on the deck.

The Olympic Games are also shown in Aranui 5’s restaurant.

Organizers raise When talking about Teahupo’oo, he likes to highlight the diverse and rich cultural heritage, beauty and uniqueness of nature.

The preparations have also met with opposition, a British newspaper The Guardian tells and highlights the American sports icon in his article Kelly Slater’s the criticism presented.

According to Slater, it didn’t make sense to build a giant aluminum judge’s tower in place of the already existing wooden tower for the sensitive coral reef, just because of two competition days.

The Olympic surfing competition actually has four days of competition. According to the Guardian, the price of the judge’s tower is five million dollars, or about 4.6 million euros.

Locals residents opposed the new tower with a peaceful demonstration. The tower was also opposed by petitionsigned by more than 250,000 people.

However, the tower was built. Photographer Tim McKenna wrote to his Instagram accounthow the environmental impact of the construction was reduced to a minimum thanks to the pressure.

McKenna also noted that there is little coral in the area of ​​the tower and reminded that the structure is an investment by the Tahiti government for the next 20 years.

“Teahupo’o competes on the World Tour every year,” adds Mikkonen.

The construction of an aluminum referee’s tower for Olympic surfing aroused widespread opposition in advance.

Due to the pressure, the environmental impact of the construction of the judge’s tower was reduced to a minimum.

Teahupo’o known by two names that define it. The village is located where the paved roads end, which is the basis for the historical name “the end of the road”.

A more notorious name for the village is wall of skulls.

“The waves from really big storms reach it directly, and the size of the waves can get really big. That makes it unique in a certain way,” says Mikkonen.

According to Mikkonen, it’s easier for people who don’t know the sport to watch, admire and understand the surfers’ performances in a destination like Teahupo’o.

Best surfers clearly stand out in challenging conditions from the competitors who reached the five ring races in different ways. Mikkonen predicts that the differences will be huge.

The last time the Olympics were contested on two different continents was 1956, when the Melbourne equestrian events were held in Stockholm due to Australia’s quarantine rules.

French Polynesia would not have been the only possible location for Olympic surfing.

“There aren’t terribly many waves in the Mediterranean at this time of year, but in France you could have competed on the continent on the Atlantic side as well. Of course, autumn is a more favorable time for waves there, when there are storms in the Atlantic,” says Mikkonen.

The village of Teahupo’o, located on Tahiti, the largest island of French Polynesia, serves as the Olympic stage for surfing.