Sunday, March 21, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Surfing The 22-year-old surfer, who was aiming for the Olympics, died in a lightning strike during practice

by admin
March 21, 2021
in World
0

Tokyo a top-level surfer aiming for the Olympics Katherine Diaz died on Friday as a result of a lightning strike, says The Guardian.

Diaz, 22, from El Salvador, was training near his home in El Tunco when he was struck by lightning. Paramedics tried to revive Diaz on the beach, but it didn’t help.

According to media reports, the rapid change in weather had surprised those on the beach that the sky was clear and there were no signs of thunder in the air.

International the sports federation ISA remembered Diaz on Facebook: “Katherine represented the joy and energy that make surfing so special and dear to us. He was the global ambassador of the sport. ”

In May, Diaz prepared for the ISA World Games in his home country, which are qualifiers for the Tokyo Olympics.

Surfing is included in the Tokyo Games as one of the new Olympic sports.

.
#Surfing #22yearold #surfer #aiming #Olympics #died #lightning #strike #practice

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

A woman with a child fell into a ravine in the Samara region

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.