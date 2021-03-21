Surfing The 22-year-old surfer, who was aiming for the Olympics, died in a lightning strike during practice

Tokyo a top-level surfer aiming for the Olympics Katherine Diaz died on Friday as a result of a lightning strike, says The Guardian.

Diaz, 22, from El Salvador, was training near his home in El Tunco when he was struck by lightning. Paramedics tried to revive Diaz on the beach, but it didn’t help.

According to media reports, the rapid change in weather had surprised those on the beach that the sky was clear and there were no signs of thunder in the air.

International the sports federation ISA remembered Diaz on Facebook: “Katherine represented the joy and energy that make surfing so special and dear to us. He was the global ambassador of the sport. ”

In May, Diaz prepared for the ISA World Games in his home country, which are qualifiers for the Tokyo Olympics.

Surfing is included in the Tokyo Games as one of the new Olympic sports.