Olympic champion Ítalo Ferreira started his participation in the second stage of the World Surfing Tour, this Tuesday (15th) at Sunset Beach, with the direct classification for the third stage of the competition.

The potiguar participated in the fifth heat of the first phase with Hawaiians Ezekiel Lau and Billy Kemper. The 27-year-old Brazilian was leading the dispute until the final minutes, when Lau took the first position. With that, Ítalo passed in second place (with 11.67 points), behind the surfer from Hawaii (with 12.43 points).

In addition to the Olympic champion, Brazil had five more representatives classified straight into the third phase: Jadson André, Samuel Pupo, Deivid Silva, João Chianca and Filipe Toledo. Caio Ibelli also advanced, but through the repechage.

