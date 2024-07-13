The day when a speedboat, first, and then a jet ski, brought French photographer Michel Haddi to within a few metres of the spot where a wave of several metres high was breaking out in Teahupo’o (Tahiti), everything changed in his life. Haddi, who had a very personal relationship with the sea after having practised scuba diving since he was nine years old, discovered a world that had been foreign to him until then. “Surfing is my religion,” he says since that unforgettable trip, “a very inspiring way of being, much more than a mere sport.” For two weeks, this star of fashion, film and music photography, who had travelled thousands of kilometres to photograph actress and model Linda Hardy there, immersed himself in the daily life of the surfers of Teahupo’o, where the World Championship of this specialty was coincidentally being held, with the American Kelly Slater as the main attraction. Haddi believes that there he found “the Garden of Eden.” “Some people think that surfing is something like meditation… as long as you don’t think you’re Buddha on a board and in the waves, of course,” Haddi explains. And now, when surfing is about to become an Olympic discipline for the second time (after the Tokyo Games, it’s now the turn of the Paris Games, whose competitions will take place in Teahupo’o, Tahiti, where one of the left waves most feared by surfers around the world is produced), he is publishing his own personal bible, Tahiti Surf. Tanned archangels riding the waves on big boards in search of medals? You’d say that’s what it is. The religion of surfing.

American Kelly Slater, 11-time world champion, in 2002 in Teahupo’o. Michel Haddi

The site of Fenua Aihere. Michel Haddi

A typical Tahitian flower at the Papeete market. Michel Haddi

An employee at the Bonjouir Lodge Paradise hotel in Teahupo’o. Michel Haddi

Shea Lopez, one of the guards patrolling the Wall of Skulls in 2002. Michel Haddi

A flower at the Papeete market. Michel Haddi

A local surfer, at the Bonjouir Lodge Paradise. Michel Haddi