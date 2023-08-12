Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/11/2023 – 23:52

Brazil got off to a great start on the Teahupo’o (Tahiti) stage of the World Surfing Tour. The highlight of the first day of the competition window, this Friday (11), was Filipe Toledo’s classification for the round of 16, which guaranteed the Brazilian the first position in the world ranking in the regular season, which ensures him a great advantage in the dispute of the WSL Finals, stage that will define the world champions.

SEED LOCKED. @Filipetoledo77 is headed to the #RipCurlWSLFinals ranked World Number 1 wearing the yellow jersey.@ripcurl pic.twitter.com/uh5ZkN1Vek — World Surf League (@wsl) August 11, 2023

In this way, Filipinho will be the best positioned surfer in the fight for the men’s world title in the WSL Finals. He will only need to fall into the water to dispute the big decision. Teahupo’o’s qualification for the round of 16, which ensured the leadership of the ranking for the Brazilian, was assured after victory over the Australian Liam O’Brien and the Tahitian Matahi Drolle.

“I’m very happy to have won my first heat. I knew I needed to beat her to secure first place in the WSL Finals and I’m stoked to have won”, declared Filipe Toledo shortly after the result.

Yago Dora and Gabriel Medina also won their respective heats and advanced directly to the round of 16 in Tahiti. Dora participated in the first heat of the men’s and shone to overcome the 11 times world champion Kelly Slater (United States) and Ian Gentil (Hawaii). Three-time world champion Gabriel Medina left Hawaiians Seth Moniz and Barron Mamiya on the way.