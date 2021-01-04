No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Surfing An Australian professional surfer rescued a swimmer who fought against the current in Hawaii – “no need for a hero’s cape when there is hind hair”

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
January 4, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
5
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

An Australian 24-year-old surfer managed to save a swimmer from a strong current.

Australian professional souffle Mikey Wright, 24, did not rush on New Year’s Eve as he plunged into the waves to rescue a swimmer who fought against the current in Hawaii. Wright posted a video of his run on Instagram with the text: “Hold my beer”. So in Finnish, “hold my beer”.

Wright was near the beach on the island of Oahu when he saw a swimmer fighting in the waves.

Others on the beach tried to get to the swimmer before Wright, but the flow was too strong.

Wright decided the swimmer should be rescued. The video he posted includes how a side follower says Wright “couldn’t save a swimmer”.

However, the suspicions of the others did not stop Wright but he ran into the waves and managed to get a grip on the woman ravaged by the wave. A couple of times Wright and the swimmer sank under the waves before they got to the beach.

On the beach, a group of other people pulled the duo to safety.

“I wasn’t wondering if I was in danger,” Wright later told the American ABC channel.

“All I knew was that he needed my help. He was in a very bad grip. Even if you trust yourself, you don’t want to be in a situation like that. ”

The video released by Wright has been released over and over again among surfers, where Wright has been hailed as a hero.

Former master safari Jessi Miley-Dyer commented on Wright’s performance, saying that “there is no need for a hero’s cloak when there is hind hair”.

Sources: ABC, The Guardian.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Next Post

Norway: help is still hoping to find survivors, five days after landslide that killed seven

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy and Cookie Policy.