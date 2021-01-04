Surfing An Australian professional surfer rescued a swimmer who fought against the current in Hawaii – “no need for a hero’s cape when there is hind hair”

An Australian 24-year-old surfer managed to save a swimmer from a strong current.

Australian professional souffle Mikey Wright, 24, did not rush on New Year’s Eve as he plunged into the waves to rescue a swimmer who fought against the current in Hawaii. Wright posted a video of his run on Instagram with the text: “Hold my beer”. So in Finnish, “hold my beer”.

Wright was near the beach on the island of Oahu when he saw a swimmer fighting in the waves.

Others on the beach tried to get to the swimmer before Wright, but the flow was too strong.

Wright decided the swimmer should be rescued. The video he posted includes how a side follower says Wright “couldn’t save a swimmer”.

However, the suspicions of the others did not stop Wright but he ran into the waves and managed to get a grip on the woman ravaged by the wave. A couple of times Wright and the swimmer sank under the waves before they got to the beach.

On the beach, a group of other people pulled the duo to safety.

“I wasn’t wondering if I was in danger,” Wright later told the American ABC channel.

“All I knew was that he needed my help. He was in a very bad grip. Even if you trust yourself, you don’t want to be in a situation like that. ”

The video released by Wright has been released over and over again among surfers, where Wright has been hailed as a hero.

Former master safari Jessi Miley-Dyer commented on Wright’s performance, saying that “there is no need for a hero’s cloak when there is hind hair”.

Sources: ABC, The Guardian.