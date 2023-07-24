Surfer survives white shark attack in Australia

A surfer survived a suspected great white shark attack off the west coast of Australia on Monday and is currently recovering in hospital, authorities and local media reported.

A spokesman for Western Australia Health Services told AFP that the young man was in stable condition.

Local authorities closed the area’s beaches to “ensure the safety” of the population. According to the local West Australian outlet, the surfer managed to access a nearby cafeteria after the attack, where a nurse helped him.

A group of surfers then helped him to a local hospital, from where he was transferred to Bunbury Regional Hospital on a stretcher, according to images published on the website of the medium.

More than 100 of the world’s more than 370 shark species live in Western Australian waters, from the 12-inch pygmy shark to the world’s largest fish, the whale shark, which can reach 40 feet in length.

Since 2010, there have been 16 fatal shark attacks in this part of Australia, according to the Taronga Conservation Society, which keeps track of such incidents. The latest attack dates back to February and caused the death of a teenager.

