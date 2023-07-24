Surfer survives white shark attack in Australia

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Gippsland, Australia.
Gippsland, Australia.
The surfer managed to access a nearby cafeteria after the attack, where a nurse helped him.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
to f
A surfer survived a suspected great white shark attack off the west coast of Australia on Monday and is currently recovering in hospital, authorities and local media reported.
(Also read: They discover a mysterious object on the beach in Australia: they find out if it is part of a rocket)
A spokesman for Western Australia Health Services told AFP that the young man was in stable condition.
Local authorities closed the area’s beaches to “ensure the safety” of the population. According to the local West Australian outlet, the surfer managed to access a nearby cafeteria after the attack, where a nurse helped him.
A group of surfers then helped him to a local hospital, from where he was transferred to Bunbury Regional Hospital on a stretcher, according to images published on the website of the medium.
(Also read: They find a sailor with his dog who had been adrift on the high seas for two months)
More than 100 of the world’s more than 370 shark species live in Western Australian waters, from the 12-inch pygmy shark to the world’s largest fish, the whale shark, which can reach 40 feet in length.
(It may interest you: These are some of the countries with the most serious territorial conflicts today)
Since 2010, there have been 16 fatal shark attacks in this part of Australia, according to the Taronga Conservation Society, which keeps track of such incidents. The latest attack dates back to February and caused the death of a teenager.
AFP
More news in EL TIEMPO
Do you want to migrate? These are the five countries with the best salaries and the best quality of life
Climate change: yesterday was the hottest day recorded in the history of the planet
to f
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Surfer #survives #white #shark #attack #Australia
Leave a Reply