S.he was seen as one of the great hopes of her small country: the surfer Katherine Díaz from El Salvador was killed by a lightning strike. The surf association in their country announced this on its Facebook page. The accident occurred last Friday on El Tunco beach on the Pacific coast of the Central American country.

According to a report in the Salvadoran newspaper “La Prensa Grafica”, 22-year-old Díaz had trained on the beach in El Tunco on Friday. There had been heavy thunderstorms at various locations in the La Libertad department, to which El Tunco belongs. Díaz was buried on Sunday.

“We pray for the eternal peace of your soul and express our deepest condolences to your family,” wrote the association. “As a global ambassador for the sport, Katherine embodied the joy and energy that make surfing so special for all of us,” the International Surf Federation wrote on Facebook.

Díaz started surfing at the age of nine, inspired by her brother José Díaz, who is now the association’s president. She had already taken part in various international competitions and won a national competition last November. After a Report from the British newspaper “The Guardian” she also prepared for an Olympic participation. Surfing is part of the Olympic program for the first time in Tokyo.