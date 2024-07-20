Home page World

From: Lennart Schwenck



After a shark attack on Trigg Beach, in which a surfer was left with a shark tooth in his leg, authorities are warning of further danger. Water sports enthusiasts should be particularly careful.

Perth – A dramatic incident occurred on Wednesday (July 17) at the popular Trigg Beach in Perth, Western Australia. A male surfer was attacked by a shark at around 5.35pm, How Sharksmart.com.au reportedThe attack left the man with bite wounds on his leg, but fortunately they were not life-threatening. Local emergency services were quickly on the scene after the emergency call was received.

However, the surfer’s injuries contained a curious discovery: a shark tooth stuck in his leg. The victim’s sister shared Facebook that her brother had “a few puncture wounds” and that they were currently trying to remove the shark’s tooth, the Australian news service quoted thewest.comDespite the seriousness of the situation, the surfer was able to take himself to the hospital, where he was immediately treated.

Shark attack off Australia’s west coast: Surfer injured in leg

Following the attack, immediate action was taken to inform the public and warn against further shark attacks. The Western Australian website SharkSmart urged beachgoers to be extra cautious and pay attention to signs warning of sharks.

The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) is working closely with local authorities to respond to the incident and coordinate further protective measures. “Please pay attention to signage and exercise particular caution in the Trigg Beach area,” the department warned.

The coastal city of Perth, in western Australia, is a popular destination, especially for water sports enthusiasts. © Montage: imagebroker/Depositphotos/Imago

Surfer is bitten by a shark: Not an isolated case on the west coast of Australia

The identity of the shark species that caused the attack is not yet known. However, the shark is estimated to be relatively small. It remains unclear why the shark attacked the surfer. Such incidents are rare in the region, but sharks are occasionally spotted near the coast.

In addition to the recent incident at Trigg Beach, there was also a recent attack on a spearfisher near Coral Bay. The encounter occurred in June and the spearfisher involved also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Safety measures: What to do if you see a shark?

Authorities stress that the safety of beachgoers is their highest priority. Additional patrols and surveillance have been put in place in the area to ensure that no further shark attacks occur. Visitors to beaches in and around Perth are asked to take the authorities’ advice seriously and exercise caution.

SharkSmart and the water police also give instructions on how to behave if you see a shark. The following points should be observed:

If you see a shark, notify a lifeguard on duty.

Stay close to shore when swimming.

Stay out of the water if you have bleeding cuts or wounds.

It is best to swim, dive or surf with other people.

Avoid swimming and surfing at dawn, dusk and at night – sharks can see you, but you can’t see them.

Stay away from cloudy, dirty water and bodies of water known to contain sewage.

Avoid areas used by recreational or commercial fishermen.

Avoid areas with signs of baitfish or fish feeding; diving seabirds are a good indicator of fish activity.

Dolphins do not indicate the absence of sharks; both often feed together on the same food, and sharks are known to eat dolphins.

Be aware that sharks may be found between sandbanks or near drop-offs.

Do not swim in canals and do not swim or surf in river or harbour estuaries.

Avoid taking pets into the water.

Stay away from shark nets and other shark containment measures.

Consider using a personal deterrent.

This information is available on various platforms such as the SharkSmart website and app as well as the Surf Life Saving WA Twitter feed All reported sightings are made public there to ensure the safety of beachgoers. Shark attacks are a recurring occurrence in Australia, but sharks can also appear and attack holidaymakers in Mexico or off the Spanish coast. There is even a ranking of the beaches with the most shark attacks. (ls)