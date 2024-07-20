Home page World

From: Lennart Schwenck

There was a shark attack on Trigg Beach on the west coast of Australia, a popular surfing spot. Authorities are warning of further dangers.

Perth – A tragic incident occurred on Wednesday (July 17) at Trigg Beach in Perth, Western Australia. At around 5.35pm, a shark attacked a male surfer. Sharksmart.com.au reported that the attack caused bite wounds to the surfer’s leg, but they were not life-threatening. Rescue workers quickly responded to the emergency call and rushed to the scene.

The injury itself was particularly striking, as it contained an unusual find: a shark tooth was stuck in the injured man’s leg. Fortunately, nothing worse happened: The victim’s sister wrote on Facebook that her brother had “some stab wounds” and that they were trying to remove the tooth, as thewest.com reportedDespite his injuries, the surfer was able to get to the hospital himself and was treated immediately.

Shark attack on Australia’s west coast: Surfer suffers leg injury

The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) is now working closely with local authorities to coordinate protective measures. “Look for signage and take extra care at Trigg Beach,” the department warned. Following the attack, immediate action was taken to inform the public. The website SharkSmart also urged beachgoers to be particularly careful and to pay attention to warning signs.

The species of shark that caused the attack has not yet been identified, but it is suspected to be a smaller shark. Such incidents are rare in the region, but not unusual. Shortly before the incident at Trigg Beach, a spearfisherman was attacked near Coral Bay and also suffered non-life-threatening injuries. In New South Wales, however, a four-meter-long shark was sighted.

The coastal city of Perth, in western Australia, is a popular destination, especially for water sports enthusiasts. © Montage: imagebroker/Depositphotos/Imago

Correct behavior and safety precautions when seeing sharks

Since the safety of beachgoers is the highest priority, additional patrols and surveillance have been set up following the incident to prevent further attacks. Visitors to the beaches around Perth should take the authorities’ advice seriously, it said.

SharkSmart and the water police also give clear instructions on how to behave in case of shark sightings:

If you see a shark, notify a lifeguard.

Swim near the shore.

Avoid water if you have bleeding wounds.

Do not swim and surf alone.

Avoid the water at dusk and at night.

Avoid murky water and areas with sewage.

Stay away from areas used by fishermen.

Avoid areas with bait fish or fish feeding.

Dolphins don’t mean there are no sharks nearby.

Please note that sharks can be found between sandbanks or on steep walls.

Do not swim or surf in canals or estuaries.

Do not allow pets into the water.

Stay away from shark nets.

Consider using personal deterrents.

In addition to the SharkSmart website and app, Surf Life Saving WA’s Twitter feed also keeps you up to date with the latest shark sightings. Shark attacks are not uncommon in Australia, but they also occur recently off the Bahamas or like last year off the Spanish coast. Sharks have also been sighted in the Baltic and North Seas. (ls)