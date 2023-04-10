Surfer attacked by a shark in Hawaii fights for his life in a hospital

A 58-year-old man was attacked by a shark when surfing on the beaches of Honolulu, Hawaii. Although the athlete survived the attack, he is in serious health at the hospital.

(You can read: What Julián Figueroa, son of singer Joan Sebastian and Maribel Guardia, died of)

According to the report of Hawaii News Nowthe man was attacked by the shark shortly before 7am on Sunday, April 9, near the Kewalo Basin.

Witnesses to the event told Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) that an 8-foot tiger shark was seen in the area.

“Paramedics responded and administered treatment that He saved the life of a patient who was surfing and suffered a shark bite to his right leg.” EMS said in a statement obtained by The Guardian.

The surfer, whose identity has not been revealed, is in a “serious state of health,” a media outlet said, citing the statement from the Emergency Services.

(We recommend: Fentanyl: the drug that killed rapper Coolio, according to a forensic report)

“Honolulu Ocean Safety will continue to patrol the waters of the Kewalo and Ala Moana Basin after this (Sunday’s) morning shark bite. Lifeguards posted signs in the area,” Shayne Enright, an EMS spokesperson, told Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

More news

Fernando Umana Mejia

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL