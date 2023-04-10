Surfer attacked by a shark in Hawaii fights for his life in a hospital

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
The surfer survived the shark attack.
The surfer survived the shark attack.
The 58-year-old athlete is in “serious condition,” according to medical reports.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
A 58-year-old man was attacked by a shark when surfing on the beaches of Honolulu, Hawaii. Although the athlete survived the attack, he is in serious health at the hospital.
(You can read: What Julián Figueroa, son of singer Joan Sebastian and Maribel Guardia, died of)
According to the report of Hawaii News Nowthe man was attacked by the shark shortly before 7am on Sunday, April 9, near the Kewalo Basin.
Witnesses to the event told Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) that an 8-foot tiger shark was seen in the area.
“Paramedics responded and administered treatment that He saved the life of a patient who was surfing and suffered a shark bite to his right leg.” EMS said in a statement obtained by The Guardian.
The surfer, whose identity has not been revealed, is in a “serious state of health,” a media outlet said, citing the statement from the Emergency Services.
(We recommend: Fentanyl: the drug that killed rapper Coolio, according to a forensic report)
“Honolulu Ocean Safety will continue to patrol the waters of the Kewalo and Ala Moana Basin after this (Sunday’s) morning shark bite. Lifeguards posted signs in the area,” Shayne Enright, an EMS spokesperson, told Honolulu Star-Advertiser.
More news
Fernando Umana Mejia
LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Surfer #attacked #shark #Hawaii #fights #life #hospital
Leave a Reply