Tuesday, April 11, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Surfer attacked by a shark in Hawaii fights for his life in a hospital

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 10, 2023
in World
0
Surfer attacked by a shark in Hawaii fights for his life in a hospital


close

shark

The surfer survived the shark attack.

The surfer survived the shark attack.

The 58-year-old athlete is in “serious condition,” according to medical reports.

A 58-year-old man was attacked by a shark when surfing on the beaches of Honolulu, Hawaii. Although the athlete survived the attack, he is in serious health at the hospital.

See also  Russian President Vladimir Putin voted online in the elections in Moscow

(You can read: What Julián Figueroa, son of singer Joan Sebastian and Maribel Guardia, died of)

According to the report of Hawaii News Nowthe man was attacked by the shark shortly before 7am on Sunday, April 9, near the Kewalo Basin.

Witnesses to the event told Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) that an 8-foot tiger shark was seen in the area.

“Paramedics responded and administered treatment that He saved the life of a patient who was surfing and suffered a shark bite to his right leg.” EMS said in a statement obtained by The Guardian.

The surfer, whose identity has not been revealed, is in a “serious state of health,” a media outlet said, citing the statement from the Emergency Services.

(We recommend: Fentanyl: the drug that killed rapper Coolio, according to a forensic report)

“Honolulu Ocean Safety will continue to patrol the waters of the Kewalo and Ala Moana Basin after this (Sunday’s) morning shark bite. Lifeguards posted signs in the area,” Shayne Enright, an EMS spokesperson, told Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

See also  Shark Speed-R Carbon SE Carbon Skin

More news

Fernando Umana Mejia
LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Surfer #attacked #shark #Hawaii #fights #life #hospital

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Halle Berry challenges censorship on social media: the actress shows herself completely naked on Instagram

Halle Berry challenges censorship on social media: the actress shows herself completely naked on Instagram

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result