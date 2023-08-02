Mexico City. It only takes a fraction of a second to suffer a fairly serious burn. Asphalt and concrete in direct sunlight can reach surface temperatures of up to 82 degrees Celsius on the hottest days, according to Dr. Kevin Foster, who directs the Arizona Burn Center in Phoenix.

Forecasters are forecasting another heat wave in Phoenix this week, after the US National Weather Service said the city suffered temperatures above 43 degrees Celsius for 30 consecutive days in July.

Record high temperatures have been broken in Europe this summer and severe heat waves are expected to persist across much of the world until August.

Due to the high temperatures in Phoenix, doctors have treated numerous patients who suffered burns from falling to the ground or touching surfaces that were much hotter than the recorded air temperature.

Temperatures play a major role in how warm the surrounding area is and also pose a health risk during episodes of extreme heat.

During heat waves, a substantial amount of solar energy is absorbed and reflected by surfaces exposed to its rays, causing their temperatures to rise considerably. These hot surfaces then transfer their heat to the surrounding air, raising the overall air temperature.

While some permeable and humid surfaces, such as grass or earth, absorb less heat, other construction materials, such as asphalt or concrete, are capable of absorbing up to 95% of the solar energy, which is then radiated to the surrounding atmosphere.

On days when the thermometer reads 38°C, this temperature refers to the air temperature, which meteorologists usually measure more than a meter above the surface. However, at these temperatures, surfaces such as asphalt or concrete can exceed 65°C, which can cause skin burns.

The urban development process modifies the landscape in depth. Natural, pervious surfaces are replaced by impervious structures such as buildings and roads. This creates what climatologists call “urban heat islands,” areas that experience much higher temperatures compared to nearby rural regions.

They are also areas of high population concentration. In Europe, nearly half of urban schools and hospitals are located on urban heat islands, exposing vulnerable populations to unhealthy temperatures as the effects of climate change worsen, according to the media agency. environment of the European Union.

According to the US Environmental Protection Agency, the average annual air temperature of a city with a population of 1 million or more can be one to three degrees Celsius warmer than its surroundings. On a clear and calm night, this temperature difference can even reach 12 degrees Celsius compared to rural areas.

Urban heat islands are created by a combination of factors. Green spaces and vegetation play a vital role in reducing surface temperatures through evapotranspiration, whereby plants release water into the surrounding air, dissipating ambient heat.

Meanwhile, the urban geometry, with its obstructive structures, traps heat at night. In addition, urban surfaces absorb and store more heat than the natural ground cover, further increasing temperatures.

Satellite thermal images reveal areas that experience the hottest and coldest temperatures based on the local landscape. The difference that parks make in cities’ temperatures shows the critical balance between urban development and green spaces, which help mitigate high temperatures.

Even the smallest green spaces can make a difference. In Greece, city planners in Athens have created “pocket parks”, transforming small plots of land once littered with rubbish and weeds.

“It’s about creating green spaces, lowering temperatures, giving quality of life and creating new landmarks within the city,” said Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis.