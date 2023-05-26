Surface Pro X is one of many 2-in-1’s Microsoft with a thin and light design announced a few years ago. The device offers high performance and great portability. With a 13-inch touchscreen and detachable keyboard, it’s ideal for productivity on the go. It also supports LTE connection for continuous internet access wherever you go. But today we noticed some big problems which Microsoft needs to fix ASAP!

Surface Pro X, camera problems? Microsoft is already working on it!

These days Reddit is ablaze with posts from Microsoft users complaining about a serious problem that would prevent anyone with a Surface Pro X from to use your own cam. This is not as stupid a problem as you might think, reinstalling drivers for example is totally useless. Going to better verify the problem, it seems that every time you try to open the app dedicated to the cameras this error appears:

0xA00F4271 (0x80004005)

The most probable hypothesis is that there is some expired Windows certificate. Obviously all this fuss drew the attention of Microsoft which promptly commented on the story:

“We are aware that some Surface Pro X customers are experiencing camera issues, we are investigating.”

Let’s hope they get a move on though! It goes without saying that many users use the camera to carry out conferences and many other work and school activities, so every second is precious. We will certainly keep you informed!