The Integrated Transport Center in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, affiliated with the Department of Municipalities and Transport, announced the working hours of the Customer Happiness Centers, the hours of applying parking fees, the “Darb” system for traffic tariffs, and the working hours of public transport buses, during the Islamic New Year holiday (1444 AH).

In detail, the Integrated Transport Center explained that the customer happiness centers throughout the Emirate of Abu Dhabi will be closed during the holiday on Saturday, July 30, 2022. In addition, customers can continue to obtain the services of the center through the digital platforms available on its website www.itc.gov.ae. And the “Darb” and “Darbi” applications for smartphones, and by communicating with the Service Support Center of the Department of Municipalities and Transport on the toll-free number 800850, and the taxi service call center 600535353, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

He pointed out that surface parking fees will be free from Saturday, July 30, 2022 until 7:59 am on Monday, August 1, 2022, and parking fees in the truck parking yard in Mussafah M-18 will be free during the official holiday.

In this context, the Integrated Transport Center pointed out the need not to park in prohibited places, not to impede the movement of vehicles, and to stop properly in the places designated for parking, as well as not to stop in the places designated for residents from 9:00 pm until 8:00 am.

The Integrated Transport Center also announced that the fees for the “Darb” traffic tariff system will be free during the holiday starting from Saturday, July 30, 2022, and that the fee calculation will resume on Monday, August 1, 2022 in the normal peak hours, which are from 07:00 to 09:00: 00 in the morning, and from 5:00 to 7:00 in the evening, from Monday to Saturday.

With regard to the services and operating times of public bus services in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi during the holiday, the center stated that the bus services will operate according to their unified schedule used throughout the week.



