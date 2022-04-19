Are you looking for a laptop that can accompany you throughout the working day? The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 it may be the right choice, especially now that it is on offer and it is possible to save € 300 on the 15 ″ version with AMD Ryzen 7 processor.

By purchasing it now, you can take the Surface Laptop 4 home by paying € 1,599 instead of € 1,899, with a savings of € 300 equal to 16% of the list price. But let’s find out why this laptop is so cool.

Surface Laptop 4: why buy it

The Surface laptop 4 is available in different variants, this one on offer here is very interesting since it is among the top of the range and in fact we find a 15 “display with PixelSense touchscreen that allows you to extend the action space beyond the keyboard.

The processor is a AMD Ryzen 7 4980U with Radeon Graphics Microsoft Surface Edition (8 core) and will allow you to manage even the heaviest applications without particular problems, moreover it is a version with greater efficiency in terms of consumption and in fact the battery life is fantastic, you can get up to 17 and a half hours of work with this PC.

On the memory side we find 16 GB of RAM, an excellent amount to manage heavy programs or many browser cards at the same time, and an SSD with 512 GB of storage memory.

More information about the product can be found on official sitebut if you are interested in buying, I advise you not to linger too long because the available units are limited and the promotion may end soon.