Surface Laptop 4 will be the next addition to Microsoft’s internal hardware lineup, if information posted on Windows Central. The launch would follow the strategy of the recent Surface Pro 7 Plus, with internal hardware upgrade while maintaining screen sizes and base layout.

Microsoft started eight years ago a “Age of devices” to expand its business model until then based exclusively on software. The beginnings were not easy and the first models like Surface RT caused millionaire losses. However, seen from a distance, the commitment to Microsoft Surface was a success. Microsoft Surface has evolved to cover more and more formats and today includes a very complete offer that the software giant has not stopped improving.

Surface Laptop 4 will be the new model in the “pure” laptop series, which is offered in two versions according to 13.5-inch and 15-inch screen size. The biggest novelty will come from the renewal of the internal hardware, with prominence for the eleventh generation Intel processors ‘Tiger Lake’ and the dedicated graphics of the new Intel Iris batch.

The new version will not change the design on the Surface Laptop 3 in the picture

The AMD options will also be renewed, although it is not known if they will include the Ryzen Mobile 400 series or the newer 500 series. If until now the 13-inch version only included Intel processors, the new version will also offer the option of AMD . The 15-inch version will remain unchanged, using AMD on dedicated consumer models and Intel hardware on business SKUs.

Both versions can equip up to 32 Gbytes of RAM and PCIe solid state drives up to 1 Tbyte for storage. Laptops will have the same ports, keyboard and trackpad layout, screen resolution, and bezel size as the Surface Laptop 3. They will have better compatibility with Dolby Atmos that should improve the audio system, while the higher efficiency of the CPUs will allow better battery life.

Surface Laptop 4: Estimated Pricing and Availability

All variants will pre-install Windows 10 Home or Pro depending on the model. In terms of finishes, it will maintain the quality of the magnesium chassis by replacing the cobalt blue used until now with the new ‘Ice Blue’ that was first presented for the economy version of the series, the Surface Laptop Go.

Surface Laptop 4 should arrive next spring, with an announcement in April according to information (unconfirmed). Pricing will start at $ 999 for the 13.5-inch model with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor. The 15-inch version will have a base price of $ 1,299.