Surface Duo will be available in four new markets, Canada, UK, France and Germany from February 18. The international launch will follow a radical price drop that Microsoft has practiced in the United States, the only country where it had been commercialized until now.

Surface Duo is the newest device (not the best) in Microsoft’s own hardware line. Its launch in the US last September was the Microsoft’s return to the mobile phone market after turning the page of the failed adventure with Nokia. And the company’s vision of what a next-generation device can be in a foldable format.

Surely you know him well. In a book-like design and halfway between smartphone and tablet, it has two independent displays with 5.6-inch PixelSense (AMOLED) technology, joined by a set of hinges that allows movements up to 360 degrees. Unfolded, it offers a massive 8.1-inch diagonal. The chassis is built on a magnesium alloy, a compound that Microsoft has been using throughout the Surface line and that provides lightness, resistance and great appeal.

The internal hardware is not the best of the pack and is clearly outdated. And it is that the Surface Duo was announced at the hardware event that the company held at the end of 2019 where it showed the updates for the Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 and news such as the Surface Neo, a first cousin of this Duo. Since then, Qualcomm has released three higher-performance chipsets to the Snapdragon 855 that it mounts and the 6 Gbytes of RAM seem short compared to other top of the range.

It does not have 5G which is an important limitation for a 2021 mobile. It also does not offer advanced connectivity elements such as Wi-Fi 6 and the latest version of Bluetooth, while the battery has a fairly fair capacity, the number of apps that take advantage of the double screen is limited and does not have an additional screen for use when folded. All these issues, along with a too high price were pointed out in the device’s reviews.

Of course it has its attractions in the experience of the double screen, its premium chassis, the quality screens (from Sharp) that it mounts and the Microsoft software support with monthly updates on the tuned version of Android that it uses. But between you and me. There is no device that comes close to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 2, the absolute king in folding smartphones. Or do you wait for Surface Duo 2, which he assumes is in development for launch this year.

Surface Duo drops in price And in Europe?

Microsoft has lowered the price of the Duo in the United States. And not a little. Nothing less than 400 dollars at a time to place the device at $ 999 and increase sales that in any case must have been minimal. We also did not think that it was the main objective of Microsoft and the most important thing was to return to mobility hardware with a modern and innovative format such as folding.

Microsoft has not announced the official price of the device for the international launch, but the prices that advance some media they seem very high:

1,549 euros in Germany

1,349 pounds in UK

We will wait for the official announcement. Those prices are out of the market considering the comments of the outdated hardware.