M.icrosoft is back on the smartphone market. After the takeover of Nokia and the attempt to establish a third operating system alongside those of Apple and Google failed, the Americans are now trying their own hardware and third-party software. As the name suggests, the Surface Duo is another device from the Surface family, which now consists of notebooks, tablets and headphones. But it is not an ordinary Android smartphone. The duo can be opened like a book. After Samsung, Huawei and Motorola presented a foldable smartphone in the past two years, Microsoft is now enriching this genre as well. It was announced at the beginning of October 2019.

When you pick up the device for the first time, the difference to the other clamshell phones quickly becomes clear. The duo is designed like a book. If you open it, a screen page opens on the left and a second on the right. Both are the same size at 5.6 inches, so to speak separated by the stitching that consists of two hinges. If you look at the two screens as one, which can never really work because the bar can always be seen in the middle, you get a diagonal of 8.1 inches. The resistance of the hinge is well measured. The duo is easy to open and close, the narrow vertical gap between the halves is large enough so that no dust or dirt can collect.