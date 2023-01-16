We had already told you about Surface Duo here. In case you don’t know, it is a device designed mainly for companies that you may have never heard of. You shouldn’t underestimate it though, the design is interesting and the features are just as sensible for the business environment. Anyway, today we’re here again to bring you one news about the project!

Surface Duo 3, goodbye to the dual screen?

Come on let’s face it, Surface Duo 3 was starting to move away from the spotlight more and more months ago. Sadly it would appear that Microsoft has now decided to definitely abandon the dual screen idea as we know it from previous models. The reason? The technology that allows you to give life to foldable displays, which are devices such as the Galaxy Z Fold by Samsung.

Or at least so indicates Windows Central, the creator of the news. However, these are rumors that would see the abandonment of the traditional dual display. However, if everything were confirmed by Microsoft, could we perhaps find the positive side of the whole story in foldable technology? Calm down though, implementing it would certainly be an innovative solution, but one that is based on a decidedly new technology and therefore 2023 could hardly be the year of innovations for Microsoft.

The field of speculation here widens dramatically, Windows Central even speculates the arrival of a Smartphone by 2023 which could prove to be an undisputed novelty, favoring Microsoft’s entry again into a world that a few years ago left a bad taste in the mouth, but it is useless to delve further into a universe that is beyond our control.

