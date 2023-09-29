Home page politics

Ukraine is relying on a new weapon in the fight against Russia: surface drones from Germany. These kamikaze boats are changing the balance of power on the Black Sea.

Sevastopol – They are compact, agile and carry a deadly load: Ukraine’s surface drones. As part of the counteroffensive against Russia’s war of aggression, these kamikaze boats are playing an increasingly important role. Through impressive special operations, the Ukrainian naval unit has inflicted significant losses on President Vladimir Putin’s invasion forces in Crimea and undermined the dominance of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. In view of the successes in the counteroffensive, the maritime drone unit is to be further expanded – apparently also with support from Germany.

Germany is helping Ukraine with sea drones: the weapon is intended to bring Russia to its knees in the Ukraine war

In order to support the counteroffensive against the Russian Black Sea Fleet, the German government is said to have promised to supply Ukraine with sea drones. This is reported by the news magazine Forbes, citing a written statement from NATO. Accordingly, the Ministry of Defense under Boris Pistorius (SPD) offered Ukraine a new weapons package worth 400 million euros at the last donor conference in Ramstein. In addition to anti-aircraft missiles and artillery ammunition, it will also include “50 surface drones to help push back the attacker not only on land but also at sea,” the US magazine quotes State Secretary Siemtje Möller as saying.

The project is to be implemented partly from Bundeswehr stocks and with the support of the German arms industry – and as “quickly as possible”. However, what fast means in this context remains unclear. The Bundeswehr itself cannot currently rely on large stocks. In 2016, the German Navy acquired its first drone boat, the ARCIMS USV, from Atlas Electronick, which is intended to assist in mine detection missions. Extensive investments in building a small fleet are planned by 2035. In contrast to its NATO partner USA, the Bundeswehr relies less on unmanned kamikaze drones and more on larger support boats for the frigates. Until the Ukraine War, kamikaze drones were considered less useful in Western armies.

Ukraine war at sea: surface drones are becoming increasingly important

It is unclear whether the Bundeswehr will change its planning. Upon request from Merkur.de from IPPEN.MEDIA, the Ministry of Defense refers to a list of planned support measures for Ukraine. According to the document, ten surface drones are noted – and not 50. However, no information will be given about the exact delivery dates, said a spokeswoman. However, according to the information, the Pistorius Ministry provides funds to the industry, which then carries out the procurement.

But one thing is already clear: surface and underwater drones are becoming increasingly important in the Ukraine war. The developments in the counteroffensive show this very clearly. Ukraine no longer has any fleets. Instead, a newly formed marine special unit relies on self-built drone boats, also known as USVs (Uncrewed Surface Vessels). A total of six models, most of which were developed by Ukrainian engineers themselves, are now in use – and with increasing success.

The explosive-laden kamikaze boats race towards their target and then explode with their deadly payload. Earlier this month, these drone boats scored hits on four Russian ships in three days. While at the beginning of the Ukraine war Russia was still able to position its frigates largely undisturbed on the Black Sea in order to fire dangerous medium-range missiles at the Ukrainian mainland from all points, Putin’s army has now had to withdraw a large part of the fleet and return to Crimea. Hide ports.

Germany is supporting Ukraine with an important weapon: sea drones are supposed to attack Russian troops

But here too they are not safe, as the losses after the attacks on the Marine headquarters in Sevastopol show. There, Ukraine also managed a drone coup in which a landing ship and two submarines were destroyed – apparently because the Crimean partisans had bribed Russian officers. In the meantime, there was also speculation that Putin’s fleet general Viktor Sokolov could have died.

In any case, attacks with surface drones are difficult for Russia to repel. That is why Ukraine has high hopes for the attacks. Because Russia is increasingly being forced to withdraw its fleet and bring it to safety. The effect: fewer rockets are fired at the ground troops who are trying to break through the defense line in eastern Ukraine and move the front line.

