At the largest neo-Nazi music festival in Europe, called Schild & Schwert (Shield and Sword), which is held on the German-Polish border, wearing the wrong shoes can pose a very serious problem. Waiting in line to enter, Julia Ebner, an investigator specializing in infiltrating radical groups, looked down at her feet and realized that she was the only one without the N logo of New Balance, an American sneaker brand whose owner supported Trump in 2016 and that, since then, due to all kinds of urban legends completely unrelated to the company, became the favorite footwear of the ultras of half the world. She was wearing white Adidas but, fortunately, no one noticed them.

Keep reading