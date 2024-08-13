Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Surf Abu Dhabi, the world’s largest and newest surfing destination, developed by Modon Holdings in partnership with Kelly Slater Wave, has announced its official opening in October, offering guests the opportunity to enjoy perfect waves and world-class facilities in the heart of the UAE capital.

Surf Abu Dhabi is strategically located on Al Hudayriat Island, offering a unique sports and entertainment experience with a wide range of hospitality services and premium activities.

Surf Abu Dhabi is a world-leading surfing destination, featuring the latest facilities and technology for this sport.

This destination is carefully designed to suit all skill levels, from beginners to professionals, ensuring an unforgettable surfing experience for everyone.