First said Raina returned fearing Kovid-19 After Raina’s decision to return to India, there were some reports that when some of the players in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team got Corona Test positive, Raina got scared and his fear became so much that he did not agree to stay there. He repeatedly spoke to captain MS Dhoni and coach Steven Fleming, after which he was deemed right to be sent back from the tournament.

Dispute over room After this, reports surfaced that the room that Raina had found at the Taj Hotel in Dubai was not as luxurious as the captain and coach. There was not even a balcony in his room, so Raina was angry with it and he was not ready to play the entire tournament by staying there. He therefore returned to India.

Srinivasan also said – Succeed is talking head, Raina has become irritated Chennai Superkings (CSK) owner N. After Srinivasan returned to the country, Raina had made a statement against him and made the case more intense. He had said that success has made this cricketer finicky. However, the very next day, Srinivasan said that his statement was misinterpreted. He was not talking about Raina.

Raina’s relatives have been attacked in Punjab Meanwhile, Raina’s aunt’s family was attacked by some dacoits in Pathankot, Punjab. Raina’s uncle had already died in this attack, while his two cousins ​​and aunt were in critical condition. A cousin of Raina also died on Monday night and his aunt’s condition is also critical. Raina said that this was the real reason for leaving the tournament and returning to the country because the family needed me most at this time.

Raina said – no dispute between CSK and me Suresh Raina, 32, told our affiliate website Cricbuzz, ‘CSK is like my family even today. The decision to leave him and return to the country was not easy. But the family needed more here and there is still a deep bond between me and CSK. Dhoni bhai holds a special place in my life.

Will play 4–5 more years for CSK: Suresh Raina When asked about the dispute with CSK from this lefthander, he said, ‘No one can show back Rs 12.5 crore just like this. There needs to be a solid reason behind this. Even though I have retired from international cricket. But I am still young and I want to play for them for another 4-5 years. ‘

Will play 4–5 more years for CSK: Suresh Raina When asked about the dispute with CSK from this lefthander, he said, ‘No one can show back Rs 12.5 crore just like this. There needs to be a solid reason behind this. Even though I have retired from international cricket. But I am still young and I want to play for them for another 4-5 years. ‘

Chennai Super Kings star batsman Suresh Raina has left the IPL 2020 for personal reasons and returned to India. There was a lot of speculation about Raina’s reasons for not returning. But now this star player has given the real reason for his return.