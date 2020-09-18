Former India cricketer Suresh Raina on Friday met Jammu and Kashmir Police Chief Dilbag Singh here and discussed plans to improve the sportsmanship of the youth of this union territory. “The (former) international player Suresh Raina met Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh today (Friday) at the Police Headquarters (PSQ) and discussed the plans of the police in which the local Youth sportsmanship is being encouraged. “

He said the DGP thanked the former cricketer for coming to PHQ and appreciated his commitment to serve for the youth of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Raina said that he wants to promote sports among the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

Indian cricketer Suresh Raina called on Jammu & Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh in Srinagar and discussed about a series of plans of J&K Police for encouraging local youth in honing their sports skills. He volunteered to meet and guide some cricket teams: Police pic.twitter.com/PQAoFBZ4Pq – ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2020

The former Indian batsman said that he wants to guide talented youth or children from different parts of the state including schools, colleges and rural areas. He has also written letters to the DGP earlier to promote cricket and to identify the talent of poor children in particular. Later Raina also met Union Territory Governor Manoj Sinha.

Significantly, due to the corona virus, Suresh Raina is not participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, this time being held in the United Arab Emirates. He first went to the UAE to play IPL with his franchise Chennai Super Kings, but later decided to return to the country due to personal reasons.