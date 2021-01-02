Suresh Raina, former star batsman of Team India, is ready to return to cricket once again. Suresh Raina has got a place in the Uttar Pradesh team for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Star fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar has also got a place in the UP team for the Mushtaq Ali Trophy. In this tournament, both these players will be seen playing under the leadership of Priyam Garg.

Priyam was part of India’s Under-19 team that made the World Cup final. Priyam made his IPL debut with Sunrisers Hyderabad this year. However, he could not do much better. He scored 133 runs in 14 matches at an average of 14.77.

Bhubaneswar also played in the IPL but after playing four matches, he was injured. At the same time, Raina retired from international cricket on 15 August. He did not even play in the IPL. However, Raina will continue to play IPL and in view of this, he wants to prove his form and fitness by playing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Last season, Akashdeep Nath captained the team. He replaced Raina. Uttar Pradesh has been placed in Group-A along with Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Punjab, Railways and Tripura. The matches of this group will be played in Bengaluru.

Team : Priyam Garg (captain), Karn Sharma (vice-captain), Suresh Raina, Rinku Singh, Madhav Kaushik, Samarth Singh, Shubham Choubey, Dhruv Jorel (wicketkeeper), Aryan Juyal (wicketkeeper), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ankit Rajput, Mohsin Khan, Shivam Mavi, Shiva Singh, Shanu Saini.

Stand By: Akub Khan, Sameer Chaudhary, Mohit Jangra, Hardeep Singh, Abhishek Goswami, Nalin Mishra, Parunank Tyagi.

