Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy has called the Indian Premier League (IPL) the mecca of T20 cricket. Along with this, he has praised Suresh Raina and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MS Dhoni).Sammy is currently playing for St. Lucia Zouks in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). Speaking to our partner TimesOfIndia.com, he said that the IPL is the biggest tournament of T20 cricket.

Raina best man

Captain Sammy, who won the Twenty20 World Cup twice, congratulated Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Suresh Raina, who recently retired from international cricket. He said that Suresh Raina is the best cricketer I have met. The best international cricketer who has Grace, a humble man and a stylish batsman.

Praise for rani’s fielding too

Sammy also praised Raina’s fielding. He said Jonty Rhodes had chosen Raina as the best fielder in the world. It is important that we appreciate Raina’s contribution.

Raina-Dhoni’s friendship

He said that Raina and Dhoni’s retirement on the same day, same time, shows their friendship. Also, it shows how much respect Raina has in his mind for Dhoni. Sammy said that India has lost two great cricketers in the form of Dhoni and Rannai. The former Caribbean captain believes that no one can replace Dhoni, especially as a captain. Also, as far as Raina is concerned, his stroke play and fielding were also nonsense.

