Breaking his silence over the sudden withdrawal from the Indian Premier League (IPL), veteran player Suresh Raina said he had returned to his family. He also said that he could join Chennai Super Kings again in Dubai for the tournament starting on 19 September in the UAE. Raina, who announced his international retirement on 15 August along with veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni, also dismissed reports that he and the franchise had been at loggerheads.

This franchise team had 13 cases of Kovid-19 positives including two players. It was attributed to Raina’s withdrawal. Raina told ‘Cricbuzz’, ‘It was a personal decision and I had to come back for my family. There was something at home that needed to be resolved immediately. Chennai Superkings (CSK) is also my family and Mahi Bhai (Dhoni) is very important to me. It was a difficult decision. ‘

He said, ‘There is no problem between CSK and me. No one will show Rs 12.5 crore back and will not go without any reason. I may have retired from international cricket but I am still young and want to play for them for the next four-five years in the IPL.



When asked about his future with CSK, he indicated that he could join the team in Dubai. He said, ‘I am training here during isolation. Maybe you see me again in the camp there. ‘

When CSK CEO Casey Viswanathan was asked about Raina’s future with the franchise, he said that the team fully supports all its players. He said, ‘Raina said that he is not available for the season. We always support our players. He had some personal issues going on. So whenever he is fit and ready, he can come back. This is what we want. ‘

He said, ‘We have never been against a player. There is no problem for the next season because we have always supported our players.

Team owner N Srinivasan was also not happy when he came to know about Raina’s withdrawal from the tournament. Raina said that former BCCI president Saurabh Ganguly is a father figure to him and he has every right to do so.