Hülkenberg: the positive surprise

At the end of last season, when the Haas he named Nico Hulkenberg in place of his compatriot Mick Schumacher, the move by the US team raised some doubts not only about the departure of the German son of art, but also for the recall of the 36-year-old as an official driver, thanks to his full-time absence in F1 since 2019 barring brief appearances over the next two years at Racing Point and Aston Martin as a substitute. Instead, contrary to general expectations, Hülkenberg has established the team’s best result so far with 7th place in Australia, to the point of finding himself in 14th position in the drivers’ championship, against the 17th place of his teammate Kevin Magnussen.

The differences between the two Haas drivers according to Surer

A situation therefore in favor of the German, and which according to the former pilot Marc Surer is having a negative influence on Danish: “Magnussen ruined Mick Schumacher’s F1 career, and now Hülkenberg is ruining Magnussen’s – explained the Swiss a formel1.de – I expected Kevin to be on Hülkenberg’s level, and he is in the race, but not qualifying. Obviously, Hülkenberg has a natural talent. Magnussen is a good driver, no doubt, but he lacks something extraordinary, and I don’t think it’s motivation. Although if the car doesn’t progress, as seems to be the case, it’s quite problematic to stay fully motivated.”.

The desire not to give up

Speaking of the difficulties that Haas is experiencing in the last few races, Hülkenberg admitted that when he decided to accept Haas’ offer he was aware of the problems that could have arisen during the world championship, but despite this he has never lost the will to keep working to progress: “We continue to fight and work – said a Speed ​​Week – when I signed on and started working here I knew it wasn’t going to be all sunny days. We’ve known for a few months that our Sunday problems are too big to meet the team’s expectations, but i still enjoy it. I’m happy to be back and all the positives outweigh the problems we have.”