One of the most surprising events of this 2021 F1 season occurred on the occasion of the Hungarian Grand Prix, which he crowned Esteban Ocon as the winner of the race. Last August the French driver got the first victory in Formula 1 of his career, bringing – again for the first time – the Alpine on the top step of the podium.

Yet, despite this milestone, there was no lack of negative feelings towards the French ex Force India from a former pilot and today a commentator, the Swiss Marc Surer. The Swiss, engaged in F1 from 1979 to 1986, commented on Ocon’s result to the microphones of formel1.de, underlining the inability of the transalpine to be convincing in terms of speed: “He won a race – Surer analyzed – but it must be said that it wasn’t convincing. He could have overtaken Alonso already from qualifying, which he did not do. In terms of sheer speed, it can’t be that a 40-year-old drives as fast as a younger driver. Therefore, if he cannot do better than his partner, I do not consider him as a first class “.

At the same time, Surer was impressed by the performance of the Alonso, who, unlike his teammate, has remained away from F1 for the past two seasons. At 40, the Spaniard finished in the top six on four occasions, failing to score points in just four rounds. In this regard, the former Swiss driver underlined all the impressions conveyed by the two-time world champion: “Absolutely amazing – commented Surer at the end of his speech – his pilot spirit has remained unchanged, so much so that his experience can overcome the loss of a few cents, mainly due to his age ”.