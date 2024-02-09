The 'Pro-Hamilton'

2024 will be the last year of Lewis Hamilton in Mercedes, with the seven-time world champion who, at the end of the season, will definitively pack his bags to fly to Maranello as the new driver of the Ferrari. There, the Briton will become teammate of Charles Leclercwith numerous commentators having already warned the Monegasque about the 39-year-old's qualities.

Surer: the 'pro-Leclerc'

An opinion that obviously comes into conflict with the other part of those who consider Leclerc the favorite in this internal challenge. A former pilot like him is absolutely convinced of this Marc Surer, now a television presenter in Switzerland. In an interview for formula1.de, the 72-year-old believes that it will be Hamilton who will encounter serious difficulties with his future teammate, also making a comparison to an episode that has already occurred in the past.

The Schumacher case

Remaining within the Mercedes sphere this time, Surer 'warned' Hamilton thus: “Leclerc is a big problem for Lewis, because it will be faster. Anything else would surprise me – commented – reminds me a bit of the situation of Michael Schumacher upon his return to Mercedes. A certain one Nico Rosberg put him in his place, and Lewis Hamilton might feel the same way.”

The first drive in 2024

A risk that adds to the one that the Brackley company will face this season, again according to Surer, with the team already certain of the Briton's farewell at the end of the year: “Mercedes must now rely completely on Russell – he added – but they can't do it, because you can't give a seven-time world champion second-class material. This means they must treat both equally. This of course makes things difficult for Mercedes, because they have a chance against Max Verstappen only if they rely on one of the two“.