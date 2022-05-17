The 2022 world championship has only started five races, but the future of some drivers in Formula 1 is already strongly questioned: among them, one of the most undecided to want to continue his career in the top flight seems to be the four-time world champion. Sebastian Vettelwho added more question marks about his tomorrow in the Circus after a statement issued to the BBC following the display of the checkered flag in Miami: “These are questions I ask myself every day – the German admitted, also underlining his commitment in the environmental field – I am not a saint. When I get out of the car, I wonder: ‘it’s worth it’? “.

Affirmations, combined with Aston Martin’s current critical moment in terms of results, that have pushed the former Swiss driver Marc Surer to believe with some conviction in Vettel’s withdrawal at the end of 2022. The 70-year-old, interviewed by motorsport-total.comunderlined all the aspects that, according to him, would lead to an inevitable hanging of the steering wheel for the German: “It does not seem that the team in which he plays will become champion anytime soon – has explained – so why would he need all this? In my opinion, will arrive at the end of the contract and then say goodbye. Aston Martin was his last chance, and it’s not working there either. However, the fact that he has returned from Covid to continue racing speaks for itself – he added – he is trying to help the team to make it progress, and there are some small signs. In short, Vettel is doing his job; he could have given up and no one would have been angry with him, except perhaps the team ”.

In conclusion, the Swiss still disagrees with those who consider the former Ferrari driver no longer at the level of the current Formula 1: “Under normal circumstances, Seb beats Lance Stroll, who had also put Perez in trouble anyway. The problem is motivation. Can the battle for 10th place motivate a four-time world champion? It’s hard to say “.