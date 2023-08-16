Ferrari, Surer’s criticism

Working for Ferrari is an honor, but it’s not for everyone. We need fresh ideas to help the Scuderia remain competitive in Formula 1 and above all broad shoulders to withstand the pressure of a work environment that demands a lot from the individual. In fact, there is a name that has written indelible pages in the history of motoring to defend: the last one to pay the price was Mattia Binotto, appreciated when he had a role behind the scenes but who as boss of the wall sometimes showed gaps under pressure, even at the communicative level.

According to Marc Surer, one of Ferrari’s problems goes beyond the track, and concerns the working culture. The result-oriented pressure that reigns in Maranello would not help to reassure the engineers, especially the Italians, who see the Rossa as a myth and raise no objections for fear of losing their jobs.

Surer’s words

“I know from people who were at Ferrari that in Maranello everyone works with fear, no one has anything to object to because they are afraid of losing their jobs. Even enthusiastic and euphoric engineers are slowed down by this fear“, the former Swiss driver told the Germans of Formel1. “This especially concerns the Italian personnel, who are obviously honored to work for Ferrari and do not want to jeopardize their position“.

“Vasseur has nerves of steel and maybe he can steer the Ferrari ship in the right direction. But when he has to reinforce the team, he has a problem: nobody really wants to go to Italy. There are so many opportunities in England, why should an engineer with a family move to Italy? In Schumacher’s time it was different, because a whole group moved in. But at the moment I don’t see any driver who can come to Ferrari and take half the team with him“.