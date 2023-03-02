When we first see the controller of the new PlayStation 5, we quickly conclude that Sony has abandoned the VR dream. There is no longer a light on the back of the controller, which is exactly what the old PS VR uses to register the movement. The reality is better: not only is the PS VR2 here now, but the system works a hundred times better than the old system with the camera. For car enthusiasts, the question is: how is Gran Turismo 7 in combination with the PS VR2?

Let’s start with the hardware. Where you used to have to solve a complicated puzzle with an extra box, countless extra cables and a camera on the television that never stays put, the new PS VR2 is incredibly simple to connect. You plug the glasses into the small USB-C port in the front of the PlayStation with one cable (then you immediately know what it is for) and you connect the two hand controllers with a cable. Then it’s just calibration and you’re good to go. Takes you ten minutes.

How do you play Gran Turismo 7 with the PS VR2?

Put the PS VR2 goggles on your head and start Gran Turismo 7. You will then see exactly the menus you know, without VR additions. The only thing you need to do Gran Turismo 7 to play with the PS VR2 is to start a race. We also searched at the beginning, but there is no report that the VR mode has been activated. Only in the garage can you go to the VR showroom to walk around your own car in a static environment.

So, how does GT7 with the VR glasses?

We can actually be brief about that: it works excellently. The new glasses flawlessly follow the movements of your head, so that you are immediately absorbed in the game. We notice nothing of the eye tracking, so we conclude that it also works perfectly. The detail of the cockpit is fantastic, it really feels like you’re in the car. Things like the mirrors also work, so you can actually see who is behind you in the interior or exterior mirror.

Sure, the first meters we feel a hint of car sickness, but that makes sense if your eyes perceive that you are driving 200 km / h while your other senses do not notice anything. We even have the idea that with an electric Taycan it is even worse in the game, as it can be in real life. This is (at least in real life) because the sound of the electric motor does not seem to match the movement.

Watch out for Flugplatz or the Corkscrew

There are times when VR plays with your senses a bit. For example at Pflanzgarten on the Nürburgring. Normally your car makes a jump here, and somehow you mentally prepare yourself for it. The same goes for the Corkscrew on Laguna Seca, where you fall quite a bit. Because you don’t feel it in your stomach, it feels extra weird.

The speed experience with the VR glasses is, incidentally, a lot better; and you can estimate much better how fast you can go through a corner. It is suddenly noticeable in VR that the cars sometimes steer a bit jerky (also in offline mode), but this is not disturbing. And although the experience with the television does not come close to the PS VR2, playing on a separate screen is a lot less intensive. Just a casual round during the break, we would still do that on a screen.

It’s even more fun with other players

We start with a ride where we have the track to ourselves, but when we get used to it, we do a few races with other drivers. Here comes Gran Turismo 7 with PS VR2 it really comes into its own. When braking for a corner, check to the right whether you have already passed the other car before moving up. In the rear view mirror you see another opponent approaching – you are in the middle of the action. Moreover, it really adds something when it comes to estimating positions of other players.

Now we don’t know anyone who also has a PS VR2 at their disposal, but we’re very curious to see if you see other drivers’ heads moving when you race against them online. There would be nothing cooler than looking your opponent straight in the eye as you overtake them with a difference of 2 km/h after a slipstream on Tiergarten. Then it is a pity that the separate Sense controllers do nothing – a thumbs up (let’s keep it at that) is in place.

Can you use the separate Sense controller to steer?

The two separate Sense controllers that you get with the glasses do not work Gran Turismo 7. We drive with a racing wheel, but you can also use the controller. But quite frankly: we wouldn’t recommend that. The whole idea is to immerse yourself in the virtual world and feel the steering wheel and force feedback in your hands. Only then will you experience Gran Turismo in virtual reality as it should be.

Do I have to buy a PS VR2 to Gran Turismo 7 to play?

Only for Gran Turismo 7 buy a PS VR2? That depends on your current setup. If you are still considering buying a new television for the racing setup, you can also choose to get the virtual reality glasses from PlayStation. The thing costs 600 euros for a while. If you plan to play other games with it, we would definitely do it. There’s no better way Gran Turismo 7 than with VR glasses.