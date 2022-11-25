We had to wait for the last round of the season in Abu Dhabi to get definitive confirmation on the complete starting grid for the next Formula 1 season, thanks to the particular case that saw the protagonist Logan Sargeant. The American, officially announced as Nicholas Latifi’s replacement in Williams for the 2023could not yet be defined certain of his new role until the last round of the championship Formula 2at the end of which the 21-year-old had to reach at least 5th place in the final drivers’ classification in order to obtain the necessary points valid for the Superlicense.

Once he was sure he had met the minimum requirements, the American thus guaranteed himself a place in Formula 1 for next season, to the satisfaction of Jost Understoodmanaging director and team principal of Williams: “Seeing his progress mid-season we came to the conclusion that if he got the Superlicense points, the right step would have been to get him into F1 as soon as possibleAnd – said the German manager – Logan will bring a breath of youth to the team: he obviously has no experience, but I’m sure he will have a very steep learning curve. We have to keep our expectations low for 2023, because F1 is more complicated than all the other series, so we have to give him the chance to improve, to make mistakes, but I am absolutely convinced he will be very fast. He made a lot of progress in 2022 and our Academy team did a great job too. He not only perfected his driving but also his training, his media skills and overall he is now a complete driver who is ready to go to F1 to take the next step, and I’m sure he will have a great future“.

In addition, Capito also commented on Logan as his new teammate Alex Albon: “I’m sure Logan will have to learn a lot and Alex will help him do it – has explained – I hope that over the course of the season they both become very competitive so that Logan can at least challenge Alex in qualifying. The races will take a little more time, but it would be nice at the end of the season to have both riders close in terms of competitiveness”.