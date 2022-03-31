You will remember that earlier this year, the THIS mentioned that E3 2022 would be carried out digitally once again, this due to the complications caused by the pandemic of the COVID-19. Shortly after, reports surfaced mentioning that in reality, the organizers of the event had already canceled it behind the scenes, and were just waiting for the right moment to confirm it. Well, it seems that someone has already gone ahead with this news.

Via Twitter Will Powers manager of the area Razer Public Relations on Americamentioned having received an email where, apparently, the cancellation of E3 2022:

“I just got an email… It’s official, E3 digital is officially canceled for 2022. I have a lot of mixed feelings about this…”

Just got an email… It’s official, E3 digital is official canceled for 2022. Lots of mixed feelings about this… — Will Powers 🛫 NYC (@WillJPowers) March 31, 2022

Powers doesn’t go into any more detail about this, but from the way he describes it, it sounds like the email came to him directly from the THIS. At the time of writing, no other media has reiterated these statements, so it will be better to take this information with reservation until an official statement corroborates it.

editor’s note: It honestly doesn’t sound like such a far-fetched thing that E3 2022 was cancelled, and yes, it’s a real shame should it turn out to be true. Be that as it may, E3 was a very special time for the industry and instead, it seems that each company will have their own presentation with their respective announcements.

Via: Twitter