The Dutch car sector thinks the climate minister’s plans are great. Oh wait, no, not at all.

In the category ‘you can never get it right’ we have the approach to the climate crisis. Let’s say you’re a dignitary and you need to address an existing problem that you can’t easily dismiss in a comment section. Then you need something right? Mr. Jetten and his buddies managed to come up with a plan of 28 billion euros. to reduce CO2 emissions by at least 55% by 2030, they even hope to achieve 60%.

For that, something has to be done about the cars and that is what will happen. To ensure that we all get out of a petrol car and switch to an EV, 600 million will be allocated. This huge pot is not intended to get you into a new thick SUV with a lot of subsidy, but also for young used electric occasions.

EVs are actually less attractive than before

According to The Telegraph – the newspaper of awake Netherlands for a while – the plan does not make any difference and the Dutch car sector is not very happy. That seems to be the conclusion with BETA chairman Ewout Klok (not to be confused with the always hilarious Evert Kwok). according to Klok, the subsidy on an EV is far too low. In addition, a lot of advantages for EVs will also expire. This means that it is not attractive to switch.

So you have to drive on in your old barrel. And then the next issue comes up, because you DO have to pay more tax. The fuels are in fact diluted with biomeuk to damage the engine even more and to reduce its lifespan. According to Klok, the fuels will be about 30 cents more expensive per liter than they are now.

Jets in Nieuwsuur

In Nieuwsuur the climate minister can have his say and then there will be a nice surprise. The subsidy is lower than before: 1,000 euros! At the moment this is 2,000 euros. Given the speed with which Mr. Jetten resorts to arguments and tries to avoid the question, it therefore more or less means a reduction in the current subsidy and nothing else. So the auto sector does seem to have a point. It is shocking that such a simple question cannot be answered directly.

The wax nose is that the motorist is allowed to facilitate the motorist. So new cars with a combustion engine are taxed more heavily (in many cases extremely much more than 1,000 euros) and an EV will receive a subsidy of up to 1,000 euros plus some empty promises and arguments that it will all become more affordable. So yes, this means a minimal fee to switch to EVs and above all draconian taxes to drive you out of the petrol car. So yes, then colleague @nicolasr not far off…

