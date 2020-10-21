Highlights: An electrical engineer hanged his life in Surat

Family said, youth was in stress due to work from home

The engagement was in December, came back home from Noida 2 months ago

Many companies allowed their employees to work from home to prevent the infection of the Corona epidemic. For many, work from home brought much convenience. At the same time, there are some people for whom it was very difficult to reconcile with it. In one such case, under the stress of work from an electrical engineer committed suicide.

The case is from Surat district of Gujarat. The engineer working in a private company could not bear the pressure of work from home and hanged himself in his own house. The deceased has been identified as a liver. He works in a private company in Noida. The liver of Adajan came back to his home two months ago. Since then, he was doing work from home. The family members told in the primary inquiry that for the last few days he was very stressed about his work.

The engagement was to take place in December

Jigar’s body was found hanging from the noose hanging on the stairs leading to his room. Police said that she was going to be engaged in December. He had discussed with his family about work pressure in the past. A police officer of Adajan police station said that the postmortem report also said to have died due to the liver hanging from the noose.

The official said Jigar’s father Bansi Lal owns an electric shop. He was very close to his uncle Bhadresh and his son. On Monday, he even invited his uncle to stay with him overnight.

