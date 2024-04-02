He finally appears in court. Fifteen months after the horrific accident in Rotterdam, the relatives of Michelle (35), Rinold (36) and their daughter Rinaigela (7) are still face to face with Suraj A. (30), the man who caused them so much suffering. But the hoped-for answers are not forthcoming. “He only talks about himself.”
Sander van der Werff
Latest update:
19:11
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Suraj #appears #court #killing #family #39He #talks #himself39
Leave a Reply