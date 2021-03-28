Nicosia (AFP)

The Sudan team snatched the qualification card for the 2021 African Nations Cup finals, which Cameroon will host early next year, after beating its South African guest 2-0 at the “Blue Gem” stadium in Khartoum in front of nearly a thousand spectators who were allowed to attend today “Sunday” for the group summit. The third, within the opening of the final sixth round of the qualifiers to the competition.

This is the ninth time that Sudan has qualified for the finals, noting that it was the host country for the first edition in 1957 and won the title once in 1970.

The “Suqour Al Jidian” team performed strongly in the first half, as it was the most effective despite the relative possession of the ball. The Sudanese took the first opportunity to open the scoring when Athar Al Taher played the ball from a free kick into the area, and Saif El Din Bakhit followed it with his head into the goalkeeper’s net. Ronwin Williams in the 5th minute.

The “Bafana Bafana” team doubled its pressure and posed a great danger to the Sudanese goal, especially through Mamelodi Sun Downs striker Thimba Zwani Tabang Munari and Brighton player Percy Tao, but goalkeeper Ali Bouachrine was an “impregnable dam”, in exchange for the landowners’ reliance on quick counterattacks through The trio, Al-Taher, Bakhit, and Mohamed Abdel-Rahman, who made a distinguished individual effort, as he penetrated and skipped more than one South African defender and hit a ballistic missile that exploded into Williams’ net in the 32nd minute.

The match scenario did not change in the second half, as the guests continued to dominate with Al-Sudani’s reliance on quick counterattacks, and Abdel Rahman almost added the third goal, but his header diverted through the goal, and the player himself hit a strong ball that passed the side of the goal.

Bouachrine kept his nets clean by saving Tolani Halachoyo’s dangerous shot, and Abdel Rahman Al Monefar missed the third goal again when he received Bakhit’s pass as he hit the side net.

In the same group, Ghana extended its lead by defeating Sautome 3-1 in Kumasi. For the “Black Stars” national team, Nicholas Opoku and Jordan Ayew scored from a penalty kick) and Baba Rahman, as well as guests Iniesta.

Ghana topped the final standings with 13 points, against Sudan with 12 points, South Africa in the third with ten points, and Sautome without a score after receiving 6 losses in six matches.

In Group X, the Tunisian team, the leading team, ended the qualifiers with a fifth victory at the expense of their guest and their companion to the Equatorial Guinean Finals 2-1 at the “Hammadi Al Aqrabi” stadium in Brads.

Seif El-Din Al-Jaziri put the “Carthage Eagles” team in the lead, investing an elaborate pass from Egyptian Zamalek player Ferjani Sassi in the 4th minute. The Tunisian team continued its control as its players wasted, especially through Al-Jaziri and Youssef Al-Maskni.

Seven minutes after the start of the second half, the Tunisians strengthened their superiority, when Ali El Abedi sent a cross pass around Carlos Acabo Martinez by mistake in the net of his team in the 52nd minute. Substitute Firas returned the “gift”, scoring in the net of substitute goalkeeper Moez Hassan, the goal of reducing the difference when he tried to disperse the ball. Following a free kick by Pablo Comtry.

Tanzania scored an honorary victory over its guest country, Libya, 1-0, in a toll match in Dar es Salaam. The goal was scored by Moroccan Wydad player Simon Mesova.

Tunisia leads with 16 points, against Equatorial Guinea with nine points, Tanzania is third with seven and Libya is fourth with three points.

Namibia beat hosts Guinea 2-1 in Group A. Scored for the winner, Peter Shalolili, and for the loser, Mamadou Kanye.

Mali, which was considered a 3-0 winner over frozen Chad, tops the group’s ranking with 13 points in front of Second Guinea with 11 points, Namibia raised its score to 9 points in third place and Chad one last point with an orphan.

The first and second groups of each group qualify for the finals, except for the group of the organizing country, to become 24 teams, and to this day among the 17 qualified teams: Mali and Guinea “the first group”, Burkina Faso “the second”, Ghana and Sudan “the third”, Gabon and the “fourth” Gambia Morocco is the “fifth”, Cameroon “the sixth”, Egypt and Comoros “the seventh”, Algeria and Zimbabwe “the eighth”, Senegal “the ninth”, Tunisia and Equatorial Guinea “the tenth”, and Côte d’Ivoire “the eleventh.”