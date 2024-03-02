The Emirates Suqia Foundation confirmed that the creative aspect is a prerequisite for participation in the fourth session of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Water Award, with a total prize value of one million dollars. It also required proof of the quality and safety of the produced water, production capacity, and the role of renewable energy in water production.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award aims to honor institutions, research centers and innovators from around the world who develop innovative technologies and models for producing, desalination and purification of water using renewable energy, with the aim of developing solutions to the problem of clean water scarcity facing poor and afflicted communities around the world.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Emirates Suqia Foundation, said: “The award has become the focus of attention of institutions, research centers and innovators, and a global platform for developing practical and sustainable solutions to solve the global water crisis using renewable energy. During the previous three cycles of the award, 31 winners from 22 were honored. countries around the world for their innovative projects in the field of water desalination and purification using renewable energy sources that include: solar energy, wind energy, biomass energy, hydropower, osmotic energy, and geothermal energy.”

He added: “The Corporation requires participating projects to prove the quality and safety of the produced water and production capacity, according to relevant factors such as: source water quality, environmental conditions, technical restrictions, sterilization systems, and operation and maintenance requirements.”

The Corporation also requires the applicant to prove the role of renewable energy in water production, and to present an assessment of the environmental impact that the project will achieve in terms of water production, desalination, purification, or management. The Corporation also advises to highlight the financial savings that the project will achieve, through a life cycle cost analysis. Clarifying the payback period and internal rate of return.

The focus should be on creativity, highlighting successful examples of projects that have proven efficient in water production and that can be re-implemented elsewhere, explaining market needs, and highlighting ease of use. The award requires the provision of safe drinking water that complies with World Health Organization standards, in addition to adherence to applicable health, safety, and environmental and social standards (ESS) regulations and standards, in addition to a cost-benefit analysis, presenting the possibility of adapting to local environments, and explaining new and innovative methodologies and applications and overall efficiency. And the possibility of improvement.

In addition, the Foundation has allocated a set of specific conditions for each award category. As for the Innovative Projects Award, the Small Projects Award includes $240,000 distributed among three centers, and the Large Projects Award includes $300,000 distributed among three centers.

The submitted project must be innovative and commercial, or ready to be commercial, with proven measurable results, and the project must be in operation for at least three months as a minimum before the closing of applications.

The project must use only renewable energy to produce safe drinking water in line with World Health Organization standards on drinking water quality, in addition to demonstrating innovation in terms of production capacity, technical constraints, disinfection systems, operation and maintenance requirements, and improving efficiency and cost-effectiveness. .

The project's benefits must comply with World Health Organization requirements for water provision in non-emergency situations, meaning that it provides at least 30 liters per person per day. As for the Innovation Award in Research and Development, the national institutions award is $200,000 distributed among three centers, and the international institutions award is $200,000 distributed among three centers. The submitted application must present an innovative solution and a prototype in which the level of technical readiness is (5 as a minimum), and that Has the ability to demonstrate measurable improvements in systems, subsystems and/or system components in the way potable water is produced, distributed and managed.

The Foundation explained that the applicant must develop and implement the solution with the aim of improving the provision of safe and potable water, in line with World Health Organization standards, and it is preferable for this solution to run on renewable energy immediately after its application in the field, without affecting its economic feasibility.

As for the Individual Innovations Award, there is a Youth Award of $20,000 for one winner, and a Distinguished Researcher Award of $20,000 for one winner. Participants in this category must provide one or more contributions to enable innovative technical solutions to address the issue of water scarcity, by relying on renewable energy to produce potable water. As for the Innovative Crisis Solutions Award, it is $20,000 for one winner. The project must be an innovative administrative system or system for providing emergency aid, by providing clean, safe, drinkable water to communities affected by globally declared crises, such as natural disasters or tragic events, and it must be The project was implemented in the field in an emergency situation, and proved its ability to help at least 1,000 people in need, by providing them with water during the critical first stages of providing humanitarian aid. Suqia Emirates invited institutions, companies, research centers, innovators and young people from all over the world to participate in the fourth session of the award, which receives applications until April 30, 2024 via the website.