Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/14/2023 – 23:20

The majority of the ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) voted, this Monday (14), to file a complaint presented by the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) during the investigations of Operation Lava Jato, in 2017. The complaint became known as “Quadrilhão of the MDB of the Senate”.

By majority vote, the ministers followed the vote given by the rapporteur, Minister Edson Fachin. The magistrate followed the new position of the PGR, sent to the Supreme Court in March of this year, in which the prosecution defended the rejection of the complaint.

“In view of the above, based on the request of the Attorney General’s Office, which manifests rejection of the complaint against the accused, for lack of just cause, and which reassessed the previously exposed understanding, I understand that the consequence is to reject the complaint made against Edison Lobão, Jader Barbalho, Renan Calheiros, José Sarney, José Sérgio de Oliveira Machado, Romero Jucá and Valdir Raupp”, decided Fachin.

The rapporteur also took into account that only the statements of investigated persons who signed whistle blowing agreements with Lava Jato investigators cannot be used for convictions. The change was introduced in the 2019 Anti-Crime Pack.

“The prosecution also considered the changes determined by Law 13.964/2019, which, by no longer allowing the receipt of a complaint based solely on the employee’s words, had a profound impact on the situation under analysis”, he concluded.

The original complaint was made to the Supreme by former prosecutor Rodrigo Janot and involved MDB senators.

Voting took place in the virtual plenary, a modality in which ministers enter their votes in the Court’s electronic system and there is no in-person deliberation.