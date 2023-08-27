Oleksandr Usyk is still the heavyweight champion of boxing organizations WBA, IBF and WBO. The 36-year-old Ukrainian settled in a yellow-blue colored Wroclaw (Poland) with challenger Daniel Dubois. In the ninth round, the Brit went against the canvas in front of more than 40,000 frenzied boxing fans. In a dominant manner, Usyk remained undefeated in his 21st fight.
