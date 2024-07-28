Sunday, July 28, 2024, 10:06 PM











Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday called on the national parliament to give its full cooperation to the new administration of the country’s president-elect, Massoud Pezeshkian, in view of the possibility of clashes between the ultra-conservative chamber and the new president, who is a conservative in character.

