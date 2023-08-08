With videoHarrie Lavreysen is again world champion in the sprint. In Glasgow, the 26-year-old Dutchman was too strong in the final for Nicholas Paul from Trinidad and Tobago, who eliminated Jeffrey Hoogland earlier in the tournament. It is the fifth world title in a row for the sole ruler Lavreysen.



Aug 7, 2023

In July 2022, Lavreysen suffered a rare defeat against Paul in a Nations Cup match in Colombia, but the Dutch top favorite took convincing revenge in the final of the World Sprint Championships in Glasgow.

In the first heat, Paul was the first to hit the gas and seemed to open a gap to the Dutchman, but Lavreysen came over the top hard in the last corner. Lavreysen was also the strongest in the second heat, which means that he can now call himself a five-time world champion in the sprint.

Harrie Lavreysen celebrates his fifth world title. © REUTERS



“You don’t get used to it”, concluded the brand new world champion with a big smile. “This was a very long tournament. It takes so much energy and the focus has to be completely on. I’ve had some tough opponents, but I’m in great shape and fast. The errors may not be too big, everything has to be right.”

The tired Lavreysen really enjoyed the race. ,,It is a fantastic game that sprints. I can also enjoy those other races, really fantastic. I can go on for a while.”





With his fifth world title, 26-year-old Lavreysen is level with Piet Moeskops, who became world champion five times in the 1920s. In 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022, Lavreysen was also the best in the sprint. The record for most world titles in the sprint is held by the Japanese Koichi Nakano, who was the best in the world ten times in a row between 1977 and 1986. See also Zanin goes to lawyer's birthday in Brasilia

Lavreysen last lost in the sprint at a World Cup in 2018. In Apeldoorn, his current place of residence, he was already eliminated in the eighth finals by New Zealander Edward Dawkins. Since then he won three World Cup finals against compatriot Jeffrey Hoogland, while last year he left Australian Matthew Richardson without a chance.

Lavreysen won successively in the sprint tournament against Matthew Glaetzer, Matthew Richardson, Jack Carlin and now also Nicholas Paul.



