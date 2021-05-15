Counselor Mohamed Abdel Salam, Secretary-General of the Supreme Committee for Human Fraternity, affirmed that the relations between Islam and Christianity are ancient and began with the emergence of Islam, and represented a unique model for coexistence and citizenship between the two religions, and since then integration and intermingling has become the hallmark of relations between Muslims and Christians in our Arab region.

He added during his participation in the round table organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Senegal and the Sant’Egidio Association, under the title “Document of Human Fraternity and Islamic-Christian Dialogue” that the relationship between East and West defined early dialogue, which was expressed by the dialogue between the full Ayyubid king, the king of Egypt. And Saint Francis of Assisi.

The Secretary-General of the Higher Committee for Human Fraternity explained that relations took another dimension, beyond just dialogue and scientific discussions, under the leadership of the Grand Imam, Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar, and His Holiness Pope Francis, Pope of the Catholic Church, who had a common vision and a sincere desire to achieve peace for all human beings. The Human Fraternity Document came to express that human will, pointing out that the Supreme Committee for Human Fraternity, in its endeavor to implement the principles of that historic document, is keen to build international partnerships and launch ambitious initiatives that take into account reality and are inseparable from it. He pointed out that the Abrahamic Family House is one of the most important of these initiatives, as it includes a church, a mosque and a synagogue in one square, for the first time in history, in Abu Dhabi – and constitutes a realistic shared space of coexistence, and at the same time affirms the peculiarity of each religion and the independence of each house of worship. One of these initiatives is the Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity, which aims to encourage those who have contributed to promoting the principles of human fraternity, and it was awarded in its second session to Mr. António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, and Mrs. Latifa Ben Ziatine, for their efforts to spread peace and confront extremism.