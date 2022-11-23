The Democrat-led Commission of Inquiry must hurry. Due to the recent election results, Trump’s Republicans will regain power in the House of Representatives from January and they can delay the investigation.

Trump has been fighting a legal battle for years to prevent a parliamentary committee of inquiry from accessing his tax returns. Trump is the only recent US president to refuse to release his tax returns. Normally that is a routine matter for residents of the White House, but Trump does not want to go along with it. According to the businessman and former president, his income and debts are a private matter. This refusal to disclose has for years led to quarreling with the Democrats who accuse Trump of cheating.

There are indications that the ex-president might indeed have tampered. For example, company results may have been falsified in the past in order to obtain higher loans from banks.