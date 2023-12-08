Magaly Medina filed a request for annulment of his sentence in the lawsuit filed against him Lucho Cáceresfor him crime of defamation; However, last Thursday, December 7, the Supreme Court made its final decision. They will not annul the sentence filed against the driver, so she will have to comply with it.

What did the Supreme Court say?

” title=” Decision of the Supreme Court for the Magaly-Cáceres case. Photo: Supreme Court of Justice ” width=”100%” height=”100%” loading=”lazy”/>

Decision of the Supreme Court for the Magaly-Cáceres case. Photo: Supreme Court of Justice

The corresponding authorities of the Transitory Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice agreed:

To declare there is no nullity in Resolution 369, of May 23, 2023, issued by the Ninth Criminal Liquidation Chamber of the Superior Court of Justice of Lima, in the extreme that confirms the sentence of December 2, 2022 issued by the First Criminal Liquidation Court of The Superior Court of Justice of Lima, decided to condemn Magaly Jesús Medina Vela for the commission of the crime of aggravated defamation, to the detriment of Luis Alberto Cáceres Andrade, to two years of imprisonment conditionally suspended for a period of one year, one hundred and eighty days of his income at a rate of S/50 per day, which makes a total of S/9,000 and, fixed at S/70,000 (seventy thousand soles ), the amount that the convicted person must pay in favor of the plaintiff as civil reparation within the period and condition established in the rules of conduct. Provide that the present supreme execution be notified to the procedural parties appearing at this instance, the records be returned to the corresponding jurisdictional body for the purposes of the law and the respective booklet be filed.

Lucho Cáceres attacks Magaly on Facebook. Photo: ATV capture See also Carlos Alcántara says that he is not to blame for the degradation of national cinema: "I am not mediocre"

That is, the communicator He must serve the sentence of 2 years of suspended prison and pay S/70,000 in civil reparation in favor of the actor.

Why did Lucho Cáceres denounce Magaly Medina?

It was in 2020 when the remembered actor from ‘Back to the Neighborhood’ unleashed the fury of the ‘Magpie’. The artist uploaded a photo of Medina on his Facebook account when she was taken prisoner, whose description alluded to convicts who fail to rehabilitate themselves and properly integrate into society: “The resocialization of the convicted person is in many cases a utopian goal to achieve, in our country this is one of the most palpable cases“, it reads.

Lucho Cáceres denounced Magaly for defamation. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/ATV capture

Magaly, true to her style, responded to him on national television: “Are you rehabilitated, already? Are you rehabilitated, are you that same Lucho Cáceres from those years? Just as you talk to me about rehabilitation before the law, I’ll talk to you about drug rehabilitation“said the host of ‘Magaly TV, la firma’, and also reminded him that he attacked his reporter and his cameraman.

It was these words that Caceres used to file a complaint for the crimes of defamation and slander, in mid-2023.

What did Magaly say about the sentence for Lucho Cáceres’ complaint?

Until now, the ‘Magpie’ has not spoken.