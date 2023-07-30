Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/30/2023 – 10:25 am Share

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) resumes on Tuesday (1st) the trial sessions after the July recess. The second semester at the Court will be marked by decisive judgments, among them, the decriminalization of drug possession for personal use, the legality of the guarantee judge and the time frame for the demarcation of indigenous lands.

The inauguration of Cristiano Zanin, in early August, and the retirement of minister Rosa Weber, in October, are also planned.

Start of works

In the first session, ministers will resume the trial on the use of the thesis of legitimate defense of honor to justify the acquittal of those convicted of femicide.

In June, before the recess, the majority of votes were formed to prohibit the thesis from being used as a defense argument by the defendant’s lawyers or to justify acquittal by the Jury Court, under penalty of annulment. The votes of ministers Rosa Weber and Cármen Lúcia are missing.

The Court judges an action filed by the PDT in 2021 to prevent the acquittal of men accused of murder against women based on the argument that the crime would have been committed for emotional reasons, such as marital betrayal, for example.

drug possession

On Wednesday (2), the Court resumes the judgment that deals with the decriminalization of drug possession for personal consumption. Decriminalization began to be analyzed in 2015, but the trial was suspended due to a request for a review by Minister Alexandre de Moraes.

The case deals with possession and possession of drugs for personal consumption, a low-level criminal offense set out in Article 28 of the Drug Law (Law 11.343/2006). The foreseen penalties are warning about the effects of drugs, community services and educational measure of attending a program or course on drug use.

So far, three ministers – Luís Roberto Barroso, Edson Fachin and Gilmar Mendes – have voted, all in favor of some type of decriminalization of drug possession.

Zanin

On Thursday (3), Cristiano Zanin will be sworn in as Supreme Minister. Appointed by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and approved by the Senate, Zanin is 47 years old and will occupy the chair left by Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, who retired in May of this year.

guarantee judge

One of the first judgments with Zanin’s participation will be that of the constitutionality of the guarantees judge. It is a mechanism in which the magistrate responsible for the sentence is not the same one who analyzes the precautionary measures during the criminal process. The resumption of the trial is scheduled for August 9.

indigenous lands

Later this semester, the Supreme Court should resume its judgment on the time frame for the demarcation of indigenous lands. In June, Minister André Mendonça requested a review of the process, which must be returned for judgment within 90 days. In the session in which the analysis was suspended, the president of the Supreme Court, Rosa Weber, demanded that the minister return the case for judgment before his retirement.

Rose Weber

In October, Minister Rosa Weber will be 75 years old and will have to retire compulsorily. With the opening of the vacancy, President Lula will be able to make a new nomination for the Court, the second in his current mandate.